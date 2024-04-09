Starting from the 2025 season, Prema will continue its expansion into other categories. After the successes achieved in all the European series in which it has competed over a forty-year history, the Italian team will officially land in the United States, where starting next year it will take part in the IndyCar championship season.

This is a leap towards a new project for one of the most successful teams ever in the European preparatory categories, in the most important open-wheel championship in North America, which also features one of the most fascinating races in the entire field of motorsport, the Indianapolis 500.

This new adventure will begin with two cars supported by Chevrolet, which will supply the engines to the team. To get involved in this project, the Prema IndyCar team will operate in a branch office in Indiana, in order to have a point of support overseas for the preparation of the cars and the management of the team.

“Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in the history of Prema Racing,” said team principal Rene Rosin, who announced not only that the team will take part in the entire IndyCar season, but also that it will take part in the prestigious Indy 500 .

Press Powerteam logo Photo credit: GP2 Series Media Service

“Moving to the NTT IndyCar Series and participating in the famous Indianapolis 500 is a dream come true for our Prema family and everyone involved in our company. We have enormous respect for IndyCar, its challenges and its sensational story, and we can't wait to be a part of it.”

“Although competing in IndyCar will not be easy, we are determined to put in our maximum effort, to learn as quickly as possible and to become protagonists from the beginning. The desire to fight for victory is the force that drives us to fight, and this typology challenge will give us even more motivation to try to achieve success.”

“This new chapter will also be beneficial for Prema Racing and its staff, as it will produce extraordinary opportunities for learning and know-how transfer. We want to thank IndyCar for the warm welcome and Chevrolet for supporting this project. We look forward to It's time to start working at our new headquarters in Indiana and get on track as soon as possible.”

Since it was founded in 1983 by Angelo Rosin, Prema has had the opportunity to work with many talents in the preparatory categories, building an important bond, so much so that several drivers have completed their youth career remaining faithful to the team even in the category jump. On the current F1 grid there are several drivers who passed through the ranks of Prema before making the jump to the top category, including Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll.

However, the Italian team also had the opportunity to work with drivers who later became linked to the IndyCar world, including the 1997 F1 world champion and the 1995 Indy 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve, but also talents who today race in North American championship, such as Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Callum Ilott.

Rene Rosin, Prema Powerteam team manager Photo by: FIA F3 / Suer

For Prema this project also represents a growth opportunity for engineers, mechanics and other team members, but also an opportunity for those drivers who, having completed their youth career with the Italian team, want to enter new categories but without losing the bonds built over the years.

“Prema Racing, with its global reach and extraordinary presence in open-wheel racing, will be a great addition to our ever-growing and highly competitive paddock,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

“We look forward to seeing Rene and PREMA on the NTT IndyCar Series grid in 2025.”

“Chevrolet is pleased to welcome Rene Rosin and Prema Racing to our 2025 NTT IndyCar Series roster. Prema brings global success to Team Chevy and the winning organization,” said Mark Stielow, General Motors Director of Motorsports .

Further announcements will be made in due course regarding drivers, sponsors and partners, as the team will soon begin preparations for the season ahead, setting up the Indiana headquarters, cars and equipment needed to compete at the highest level.