Kiku He knew how to win the affection of the fans of one piece very quickly and even became the representation of the LGBT community within anime.

This warrior became a key ally for Luffy Y zoroand with the final battle so close, it will surely play a big part.

To pay homage to her, the cosplayer mirurumi7 decided to bring to life kiko with a spectacular outfit that makes us imagine what she would look like in a live action.

In this cosplay, mirurumi7 managed to create an exact replica of the kimono he wears kiko in one piecerespecting the yellow color and the decorations of the waist.

What is striking is that it also included the orange flower decoration that distinguishes her clothing and that allows us to identify her immediately.

The only thing that differs from the original character is that the waist decorations appear in a brown color instead of the vivid pink of the anime, although it is a minor detail that does not affect much.

As you can see, the hairstyle of a ponytail tied with a red ribbon also remains in this interpretation, giving it the final touch.

Kiku’s interpretation does the magic

Something that we always highlight and that is not missing in this cosplay of mirurumi7is that it manages to convey the personality of kiko through her attitude and her poses, all worthy of a high-level warrior.

one piece is slowly approaching the final battle of the Wano arc, so things will get interesting in the next issues of the manga.

If you want to follow the cosplayer mirurumi7you can do it directly on his Instagram account, where he has many quality cosplays of various anime characters.

