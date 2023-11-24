There KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 it is a mechanical keyboard with a 75% layout, which offers powerful functions in a gasket-mounted design, equipped with 81 keys for complete functionality but at the same time compact and portable; the new update of the already excellent KiiBoom Phantom 81 is the ideal solution for an efficient and stylish workflowmaking your typing experience should be responsive and smooth.

For this reason, the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 is constructed with additional layers of poron foam, which strengthen and acoustically enhance the gasket-mounted design, and with its Unique clear acrylic designyou can experience complete immersion in your typing experience.

But what is the 75% layout and why is it beneficial? The 75% layout is the perfect balance between functionality and portability. To reduce the size of the keyboard, all the unnecessary keys you never use have been removed, keeping the essential keys you use every day for work and gaming, this creates an incredibly compact keyboard that fits perfectly in your backpack, on your desk and even on your lap for typing on the go.

Plus, with hot-swappable switches, you can simply pop out the mechanical switches and replace them with the ones of your choice, making your keyboard fully customizable.

What is gasket-mounted design and why choose clear acrylic

The gasket-mounted design is a mechanical keyboard mounting style that uses dei rubber pads or other soft materials to connect the switch plate to the keyboard frame, this system creates a slight flex and cushioning of the plate, which translates into a smoother and quieter typing feeling.

The gasket-mounted design is highly regarded in the mechanical keyboard community for the unique feel it offers, and the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 (as well as its first version) is one of the few mechanical keyboards with a gasket-mounted design, making it a quality choice for keyboard enthusiasts.

Clear acrylic is a plastic material which has the property of being completely transparent to light, this material gives the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 a crystalline and futuristic look, which pairs perfectly with RGB lighting effects. The transparent acrylic also allows you to see the mechanical switches and LEDs inside the keyboard, creating a fascinating visual effect. Clear acrylic is also a durable and lightweight material, which ensures long life and easy portability of the keyboard.

Package contents and design of the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2

The packaging of the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 is the classic one that you will find with almost all mechanical keyboards, however the simple and clean design These are two important aspects that contribute to the quality and attractiveness of this product.

As you can see from the photos, we will have a double cardboard box in our hands, and a color that includes various shades of purple, with some hints of blue. The package has a rectangular shape with generous dimensions, considering that it must contain the keyboard, accessories, and edge protections to avoid any accidental damage.

Inside the box, the keyboard is wrapped in a protective plastic bag and covered with a sheet of black polystyrene, to protect it during transport, after which on the right we find a USB type C cable, a user manual (only in English and Chinese), a key to remove the keycaps, and a metal one to remove/replace the switches, 2 spare switches2 screws in case we lose them when replacing the board, and finally the 2.4 G wireless receiver which is located right in the rear part, magnetized in its housing.

The keyboard He has not adjustable tilt anglewhich may be, for some people, inconvenient, not allowing it to adapt to different user preferences, however except for this we will be able to replace any part, without any problem.

As already mentioned we have impact and scratch resistant acrylic as the external case classic plate where the various ones fit 3 or 5 pin switch, and keycaps also made of acrylic, which however may not be very readable once the RGB lights are activated, however they do not fade or wear out easily. The keyboard also has some customizable RGB lights which make the keyboard more fun and attractive.

The keyboard has a metal rotary knob which can be used to control the volume, brightness, lighting mode and other customizable functions, in my specific case I set it to zoom in and zoom out on Illustrator (therefore set in such a way that it performed the ctrl+ function and ctrl-).

The mechanical switches (commonly known as switches) are replaceable and allow their replacement without soldering or disassembling the keyboard, and as already mentioned in the introduction, it supports a triple connection mode (USB Type-C cable, 2.4G connection And Bluetooth 5.0) and can connect up to 3 devices simultaneously – with a simple key input we can switch between one device and another –.

The keyboard has a built-in 4000 mAh battery which guarantees a long life of the same.

What are the features and technical specifications of the Phantom 81 V2

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 has several features and technical specifications that make it a high-level mechanical keyboard, below are some of the most important:

hot-swappable mechanical switches : The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 supports 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches, which can be easily replaced without soldering. This allows you to customize the sensation, or rather, the feeling due to pressing the button, and the sound of the latter to your liking.

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 comes with Crystal switch by Kii Boom which are pre-lubricated and completely transparent linear switches, offering smooth and silent typing;

: The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 supports 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches, which can be easily replaced without soldering. This allows you to customize the sensation, or rather, the feeling due to pressing the button, and the sound of the latter to your liking. The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 comes with which are pre-lubricated and completely transparent linear switches, offering smooth and silent typing; RGB lighting: The Phantom 81 V2, like its predecessor, has 16.8 million color RGB backlighting, which can be customized via the dedicated software. The keyboard also has an RGB LED strip on the underside, which creates a diffused light effect, as well as a musical lighting mode, which synchronizes the light with the rhythm of the song you are listening to.

wireless, wired and Bluetooth modes : The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 supports both wireless and wired modes, offering greater versatility and connectivity, to which Bluetooth connectivity is added.

The wireless mode uses a 2.4G connection, which guarantees a stable and low latency connection with compatible devices, the wired mode uses the supplied USB-C cable, which guarantees fast and secure data transmission, while Bluetooth is 5.0 technology.

: The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 supports both wireless and wired modes, offering greater versatility and connectivity, to which Bluetooth connectivity is added. The wireless mode uses a 2.4G connection, which guarantees a stable and low latency connection with compatible devices, the wired mode uses the supplied USB-C cable, while Bluetooth is 5.0 technology. dedicated software: the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 has dedicated software that allows you to customize the keyboard in various aspects, like key mapping, lighting profiles, macros, wireless settings and more; the software is easy to use and compatible with Windows and Mac but there is no reference in the instructions, so here is the direct link to the official website from which to download it.

The Phantom 81 was launched on the market in 2021, after a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, with the product raising over $200,000 by more than 1,000 supporters, far exceeding its initial goal.

The keyboard was then put up for sale on the official KiiBoom website and on other e-commerce sites, such as Epomaker and Mechkeys, with its price varying depending on the site and the offers, but around $200its new version instead has a much more competitive price, which we will discover shortly.

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 received many positive reviews from users and critics, who appreciated its design, functions and performance, so it can be said that the new version already started with a solid foundation, however the company has decided to go further, adding some things that were not implemented in the first version, including:

the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 a polycarbonate plate;

an aluminum frame;

a 2.4GHz wireless mode;

a pink version.

As has already been done by some of our colleagues, I can’t help but join them and also go to praise the keyboard for its unique look, its build quality, its typing feel, and its lightingFurthermore, although the switches arrive pre-lubed (therefore ready for use), you may need a guide on how to lubricate them, or various steps to make the keyboard even quieter and more fluid, or why not, create your own piece by piece.

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 is a compact and powerful mechanical keyboard, offering advanced functions in one of the most popular designs in the world of mechanical keyboards, the keyboard has a crystal clear and futuristic appearance, thanks to its transparent acrylic frame and its RGB lighting , in addition to supporting hot-swappable mechanical switches, which can be customized to your liking.

As mentioned, the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 has dedicated software, which allows you to customize the keyboard in various aspects, easy to use and very intuitive, obviously it is not like those of the big brands, but certainly nothing is missing among the competitors in the same price range.

Availability and prices

We have finally reached the crucial point, how much will this keyboard cost? The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 was recently launched on the market and is also available today for purchase without too many problems, both online and offline (specialist retailers).

The keyboard is on sale on Amazon.it, on the official KiiBoom website and on other websites specializing in gaming and computing products and as you would expect, you will find it on Epomaker. The keyboard It has a 12 month warranty from the manufacturer and efficient and friendly customer service.

The price of the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 keyboard is a convenient and competitive price, considering the features and performance it offers. The keyboard has a list price of $143.10and on the official website of KiiBoom it can be pre-ordered in pink, while the others they are already available and can be ordered.

As for receiving it at home, here the situation gets a little complicated given that there will be 28 dollars for shipping, bringing the total price to 171.10$, however I remain with my opinion, namely that the price of the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 keyboard it is an accessible and advantageous price for those looking a high quality compact mechanical keyboard, and with a design that will certainly not go unnoticed.

In case you wanted to order it from instead Epomakerknow that the pink color will already be availablewhile in pre-order you will find the completely colorless one, for the price, we start from $159, to which $34.98 shipping will be added, for a grand total of $193.98.

If you are attracted to science or technologyor want to see how the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 compares to the competition or other models, continue to follow usso you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!