Tennis Davis Cup | Novak Djokovic told British viewers to shut up – fans got under the tennis star’s skin

Novak Djokovic couldn’t stand the actions of the British fans in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup.

Serbian tennis star, world number one Novak Djokovic was late Thursday night in the teeth of British tennis fans at the Davis Cup quarter-finals in Malaga.

Already during the match, they tried to disturb Djokovic’s concentration on playing, and after the match, the anger only intensified.

Serbia faced Great Britain in the quarterfinals, and Djokovic’s victory was 6–4, 6–4 From Cameron Norrie secured Serbia a semi-final spot against Italy.

the BBC according to Djokovic told a group of British supporters to “shut their boots”. This happened after the match when the Brits banged their drums to disrupt Djokovic’s on-court interview.

“You should learn how to show respect,” Djokovic told the British supporters.

Already the match during, the distance between Djokovic and the supporters heated up. The Serbian, among other things, sent air kisses and held a hand to his ear as if to hear what the British had to say when he won the opening set.

“It’s quite normal that sometimes fans cross the line and in a heated situation they themselves react and in a way try to show that they don’t accept this kind of behavior,” Djokovic explained.

“They can do what they want, but I’m going to answer that. This is what happened now.”

Britain’s the team Andy Murraywho was unable to play due to injury, instead thanked the British fans.

“A big thank you to the fans who made a big impression when they got here and created a great atmosphere for the players,” Murray beamed.

According to the BBC’s estimate, there were more than 5,000 British fans there, which is roughly the same number of Finnish fans as there have been in Finland’s matches.