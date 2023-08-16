Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Highly coveted by the Ukraine: The highly modern “Taurus” short-range missile system developed by Germany, here mounted on a Tornado fighter jet (archive image). © Andrea Bienert/dpa

The debate about Taurus missiles also splits the CDU. Roderich Kiesewetter reads the riot act to his party colleague Michael Kretschmer.

Berlin – The possible delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine has been the subject of discussion for days. In the traffic light coalition, the Greens and FDP in particular are pushing for a Taurus delivery. The SPD, on the other hand, is reluctant, Chancellor Olaf Scholz again did not speak out in favor of it in the ZDF “summer interview” on August 13. “As in the past, we will always review every single decision very carefully,” he said simply.

The CDU is also fiercely arguing about the delivery of Taurus missiles in the Ukraine war. Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer spoke in an interview with the Mirror vehemently against the delivery. “Do we really want to accept that German missiles could hit Russia?” the CDU politician explained. He was “clearly against the delivery of cruise missiles”. The federal government repeatedly crosses the red lines it has set itself. He called for “new, intensive diplomatic initiatives by the free West”.

Roderich Kiesewetter used to work for NATO, today he sits in the Bundestag for the CDU. © IMAGO/Bernd Elmenthaler

Kiesewetter reads Kretschmer the Levites because of Taurus

This attitude now pissed off his party colleague Roderich Kiesewetter. “After the handover, they are Ukrainian missiles!” Wrote the CDU defense expert on Twitter/X in response. And further: “Why do you accept that Infineon chips from Saxony in Russian missiles kill Ukrainian children and destroy families? Why do you have double standards??? I am disappointed and horrified!”

With that, Kiesewetter played on one FAS-Research on, according to which, among other things, a semiconductor from a German company was found in the remains of a Russian cruise missile of the type Kh-101 aka Kodiak. The EU has put such semiconductors on its list of sanctions against Russia. Infineon’s largest production site is “Infineon Dresden GmbH & Co. KG”, founded in 1994.. gravel weather defendantthat Kretschmer is silent on this subject: “No outrage from him about it.”

However, Kiesewetter did not finish his instruction. Kretschmer’s position means that Ukraine will disintegrate and Vladimir Putin will continue the war against Moldova and the Baltic States, claimed the CDU politician. Millions of people would then leave the Ukraine and there would also be a shortage of living space in Saxony. Then Kretschmer could forget his re-election and the CDU Saxony – and rightly so. “I’m appalled! But it has to be clear and I stand by it,” he later added.

Ukraine demands delivery of Taurus cruise missiles

Ukraine has been putting enormous pressure on the federal government for days to deliver German Taurus missiles to Kiev for defense against Russia. Most recently, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba once again emphasized the importance of delivering the cruise missiles to his country. “Ukraine needs Taurus missiles to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of their territories and end the war faster,” Kuleba said picture on sunday. So far, Ukraine has received cruise missiles from Britain and France. (cs)