Although Microsoft has bought the studio, they have made the decision to keep the controversial CEO in his position.

As if it were an earthquake, the day has been turned upside down with the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, and this has produced important aftershocks in the form of information about the transaction. Considering that the studio behind franchises like warcraft or Devil is still in full controversy due to abuse cases at work, many users have been surprised by the decision to keep Bobby Kotick as CEO of the company, although from 2023 he will have to answer directly to phil spencer.

Although the response from the players has not been long in coming, it seems that Kotick has a really armored contract. As can be read in the document sent to investors, where the details of the work and possible dismissal of the CEO are specified, he could receive more than 292 million dollars if you are expelled due to a change of control in the company.

In said data collection, the amounts that Kotick would receive in the event that he were fired from his job for different reasons are read. Below are the details relating to each situation, which in this case refer to the Activision Blizzard sale and the decisions made by the purchasing company.

Kotick has already addressed his employees and has conveyed the reasons for the sale of the company, which are especially focused on achieving even more initiatives ambitious for the future. In addition, this transaction comes in handy for Activision Blizzard, since its value on the New York Stock Exchange has skyrocketed after the announcement of a record purchase by Microsoft.

