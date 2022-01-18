I am 228,179 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 18, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 434 deaths. These are the highest numbers of the fourth wave both in terms of infections and deaths.

There are 150 admissions to intensive care with coronavirus in 24 hours, but the total number of hospitalized in resuscitation is decreasing, which are 1,715, two fewer than yesterday. There is an increase in hospitalized patients with symptoms that are 220 more than yesterday and bring the total of patients in the wards to 19,448.



In the last 24 hours, 1,481,349 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 15.4%. Since the beginning of the emergency 9,018,425 people have been infected by Covid, while the victims rise to 141,825. In total, 6,314,444 people healed, 220,811 in the last 24 hours. To date in Italy there are 2,562,156 positives, 6,878 more than yesterday.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LOMBARDY – There are 37,823 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 18, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 64 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours there were 319,123 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity index of 11.8%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 36,056. There are 3,704 hospitalized in hospitals in the Region, 55 more than yesterday, and those in intensive care 267, unchanged compared to yesterday.

There are 11,322 new Coronavirus positives, recorded in the last 24 hours in the province of Milan, of which 4,663 in Milan city. According to data from the Lombardy Region, there are 3,287 in Bergamo, 5,699 in Brescia, 2,025 in Como, 1,222 in Cremona, 1,178 in Lecco, 806 in Lodi, in Mantua 1.999, in Monza and Brianza 3,444, in Pavia 2,204, in Sondrio 587 and Varese 2.874.

SICILY – There are 8,606 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 18, 2022 in Sicily, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 72 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,150 patients were discharged or recovered.

In total, there are 184,138 positives on the island, 7,384 more than yesterday. There are 1,559 Covid patients in hospitals on the island, of which 170 in intensive care.

LAZIO – There are 13,286 coronavirus infections in Lazio today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 26 deaths. In Rome, 5,195 cases reported. “Out of 22,945 molecular swabs and 97,206 antigenic swabs for a total of 120,151 swabs, there are 13,286 new positive cases (+6,839), 26 deaths (+9), 1,849 hospitalized (+60), 207 intensive care (+ 3) and +5,247 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 11%. Cases in Rome city are at 5,195 “, says the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

In Lazio, he highlights, “today the quota of 12 million total vaccines has been exceeded and 2.9 million booster doses have been carried out, 56% of the population over 12 years. The goal by the end of the month is to reach 3, 5 million booster doses exceeding 70% of the adult population “.

PUGLIA – Coronavirus infections in Puglia are 12,414 today, January 22, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 10 more deaths. New cases were identified on 74,684 swabs. New cases province by province – Bari: 3,775; Bat: 1,401; Brindisi: 1,212; Foggia: 1,948; Lecce: 2,213; Taranto: 1,705; Residents outside the region: 82; Province under definition: 78. Currently positive people in Puglia are 133,344. Covid patients in hospital admitted to non-critical areas are 655. In intensive care, on the other hand, 64 people.

TUSCANY – There are 14,799 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. Another 29 deaths recorded. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 14,799 out of 93,572 tests, of which 20,014 molecular swabs and 73,558 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.82% (76.0% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,755,913.

New cases are 2.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 3.4% and reached 414,133 (68.8% of total cases). Today 20,014 molecular swabs and 73,558 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.8% were positive.

On the other hand, 19,470 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 76% were positive. The currently positive are 179,815 today, + 0.6% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 1,449 (8 more than yesterday), of which 131 in intensive care (7 less). Today there are 29 new deaths: 9 men and 20 women with an average age of 84.5 years.

SARDINIA – There are 685 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 18, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 7 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 81,508 swabs were processed, including 53,614 tests carried out in recent days and so far not counted.

The patients, admitted to the intensive care units, are 27, one less than yesterday. There are 235 patients admitted to the medical area, 3 fewer than yesterday. In isolation at home 20,757 people.

CAMPANIA – There are 21,670 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 18, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 38 new deaths were recorded, of which 25 occurred in the last 48 hours. In the last 24 hours, 130,428 swabs were processed, of which 95,097 are antigenic and 35,331 are molecular.

The hospitalizations of Covid patients in hospitals in Campania are decreasing: to date, 92 intensive care beds are occupied, a stable figure compared to yesterday, and 1,290 hospital beds are occupied, 21 less than the figure released yesterday.

CALABRIA – There are 2,834 new coronavirus infections today 18 January 2022 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 12 deaths. The 2,834 new infections were detected on 12,408 swabs carried out. The healed are +1.592. In total 1,743 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records +1,230 currently positive, +8 hospitalizations (for a total of 446) and, finally, -2 intensive therapies (for a total of 33).

VENETO – There are 25,166 record infections in Veneto today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 44 dead were recorded. Covid patients admitted to hospital in a non-critical area are 1,797 (+31). In intensive care, however, 208 people (+3).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 17,977 coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 40 deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 91,456 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 31,614 were molecular and 59,842 rapid antigen tests.

This is the data communicated to the Ministry of Health, which however includes 3,147 cases relating to recent days that have been recovered today: 1,718 concern the province of Piacenza and 1,429 that of Reggio Emilia. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 30%; if we consider today’s real cases, therefore 14,830, the percentage drops to 18%.

There are 151 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 1.3%); the average age is 62.2 years. Of the total, 95 are not vaccinated (zero doses of vaccine received, average age 60.5 years), 63%; 56 are vaccinated with a full cycle (average age 65 years).

As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 2,441 (-15 compared to yesterday, -0.6%), average age 70 years.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 526 new coronavirus infections today 18 January 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. Another death is recorded. The new cases of positivity in the Aosta Valley bring the total number of people infected with the virus from the beginning of the epidemic to today to 24,647. The current positive cases are 5657 of which 5573 in home isolation, 76 hospitalized in hospital, eight in intensive care. The healed rose to 18,493 units, +864 compared to yesterday. The cases tested to date are 120,362 while the swabs carried out are 405,170. With today’s death, the number of deceased people who tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the emergency rose to 497 in Valle d’Aosta.

SOUTH TYROL – There are 4,223 coronavirus infections in South Tyrol today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the bulletin. Recorded 4 more deaths. In the last 24 hours, the laboratories of the health company carried out 1,394 PCR swabs and recorded 281 new positive cases and 3,942 positive antigen tests.

Patients hospitalized in normal hospital wards are 101 (yesterday they were 95), while those in private facilities (post-acute) are 63 (yesterday 58), and those in isolation in the Colle Isarco structures today are 70 (yesterday 72). Intensive care admissions are increasing, today there are 18 (+2). Today there are 4 deaths, reaching a total, since the beginning of the pandemic, of 1,335. The total healed are 107,649 (+793).

PIEDMONT – There are 18,095 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 35 deaths. The new cases, of which 16,259 after antigenic tests, are equal to 16.5% of 109,837 swabs performed, of which 95,933 antigenic. Of the newly infected, the asymptomatic are 15,170 (83.8%). The total of positive cases becomes 725,595. There are 149 people admitted to intensive care (+4 compared to yesterday). There are 2,059 hospitalized patients not in intensive care (-3 compared to yesterday).

There are 166,827 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 13,177,590 (+ 109,837 compared to yesterday). Today, 35, 5 deaths of people positive for the Covid-19 test reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region.

ABRUZZO – There are 5,075 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and covid data in the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 more deaths. The new cases (aged between 3 months and 102 years) bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 173,034.

Of today’s positives, 3,842 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 2 new cases (it is an 86 year old from the province of L’Aquila and an 88 year old resident outside the region) and rises to 2,707, according to the Regional Health Department.

There are 400 patients (+2 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 36 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care. In the last 24 hours, 5,725 molecular swabs and 33,580 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 12.91%.

LIGURIA – There are 8,482 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 18, 2022 in Liguria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 20 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 43,400 swabs were processed, of which 36,870 rapid antigenic swabs. There are 768 hospitalized, 42 of which in intensive care, 2 more than yesterday.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 4,853 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 18, 2022 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 9 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 8,997 molecular swabs and 25,614 rapid antigenic tests were processed. There are 42 people hospitalized in intensive care and 436 patients hospitalized in other wards. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,364 deaths.