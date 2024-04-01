More than 400,000 Kia Telluride will be withdrawn from the market due to the risk of involuntary movement, the vehicle manufacturer calls on its customers to be aware of the alert sent by the SUV and even gives advice on what to do in case of failure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that kia is recalling more than 400,000 Telluride SUVs due to a increased risk of movement while parked.

The problem is due to a defect in the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft that may prevent them from mating properly. Over time, this can cause damage that could the vehicle moves even when parked.

Affected models include all Tellurides in the year 2020 to 2023 manufactured between January 9, 2019 and October 19, 2023, as well as some models of the year 2024 manufactured in the same period.

Kia Telluride recalled from the market, what alert does the vehicle send if it needs service? Photo: KIA

What to do if you have a Kia Telluride?

Kia recommends that owners of affected vehicles set the emergency parking brake before getting out of the car while it is parked.

Owners can also take their vehicle to a Kia dealer to have the electronic parking brake software and replace damaged intermediate shafts free of charge.

Kia has reported that Telluride vehicles may display warning signs that affected components are not attaching properly, such as a screeching noise and/or reduced motivational power.

Customers seeking more information about whether their vehicle is affected by the recall can contact Kia Customer Center or with your Kia dealer.

Kia Telluride recalled from the market, what alert does the vehicle send if it needs service? Photo: KIA

Where is the Kia Telluride distributed?

He Kia Telluride It is distributed in the following countries:

North America:

– USA

– Canada

– Mexico

Latin America:

– Argentina

– Chili

– Colombia

– Costa Rica

– Ecuador

– The Savior

-Guatemala

– Honduras

Jamaica

– Nicaragua

– Panama

– Paraguay

– Peru

– Dominican Republic

– Trinidad and Tobago

– Uruguay

– Venezuela

Europe:

– Russia

Asia:

– South Korea

– Middle East

Oceania:

– Australia

– New Zealand

Kia Telluride recalled from the market, what alert does the vehicle send if it needs service? Photo: KIA

Launch and history of the Kia Telluride:

The Kia Telluride was first introduced at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show and went on sale in the USA in late 2019 as a 2020 model. It quickly became one of Kia's most popular SUVs.

Has won numerous awardsincluding Motor Trend's “SUV of the Year” award in 2020. It was awarded “Best Family Car of 2024” by Cars.com and was nominated for “Best SUV of 2024” recognition.

It may interest you:

The Kia Telluride is the largest SUV Kia has made to date. It is manufactured at Kia's plant in West Point, Georgia, United States, the name “Telluride” refers to a town in Colorado, United States. It is a full-size SUV with capacity for up to 8 passengers.

Kia Telluride recalled from the market, what alert does the vehicle send if it needs service? Photo: KIA

It has a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, 8-speed automatic transmission, available front- or all-wheel drive, and advanced safety systems such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, and rear-end assist. lane maintenance.