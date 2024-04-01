Movies | Several international films are now being filmed in Finland: industry professionals tell us why

International productions are brought to Finland by climate change and even NATO membership, say industry professionals.

Finland winter now attracts international film productions.

Praised Finland British actress Emma Thompson was just at Koli The Fisherwoman – on the set of the film. French director Luc Besson there is again currently working in Lapland A movie about Dracula.

Finland, and especially its northernmost corners, are now on the rise in the filming location market, the film commissions of Northern and Eastern Finland tell HS.

“We are having the best year ever in terms of international productions,” an expert at the Northern Finland Film Commission Reetta Turula says from the Oulu region.

Although the beginning of the year has so far been exceptionally busy in the region, Turula cannot yet reveal more precise details about current productions in the region.

“At this time of the year, for example, the icy sea is something that you can't find anywhere else, unless you go really far.”

Thompson said in his letter to Finland that The Fisherwoman takes place in Minnesota, USA, but since there is no snow in Minnesota due to climate change, it was decided to shoot all outdoor scenes in Finland.

Turula believes that word has spread in the film industry about Finland as a good filming location. According to Turula, the production incentive mentioned by Thompson is also an essential factor in bringing international productions to Finland.

Film director Luc Besson.

Production incentive is a form of government support that allows the creators of international films and TV series to receive financial support for their productions from the country serving as the filming location.

Finland's reputation in the world is also promoted by the hard work ethic of the Finns involved in the productions, Turula adds.

The same says The Fisherwoman – handled the shooting arrangements for the film Perttu Mutka from the Eastern Finland Film Commission.

“Finns are reliable employees. There are no complaints about small things and the work is done, even more than required.”

According to Mutka, last winter has been active in Eastern Finland in terms of both international and domestic productions.

“It is partly also due to the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine that production has been compressed.”

Emma Thompson stars in The Fisherwoman.

The impetus gave to the film industry's interest in Finland Photographed in Tampere in 2020 movie Dual, Mutka says. The science satire starred Guardians of the Galaxy seen in the movies Karen Gillan and Breaking Bad known for the series Aaron Paul.

Regarding American productions, one reason for coming to Finland could be NATO membership, Mutka thinks.

“When the war in Ukraine started, I had a few Yankee productions pending. Then they said that there is no money for the project when we are so close to the Russian border. Maybe with NATO, American financiers will now dare to invest more in the productions filmed here.”

Finnish producers also play an important role, who diligently create contacts abroad, such as at the Cannes and Berlin film festivals, Mutka and Turula say.

For example of The Fisherwoman filming was discussed last year at Cannes, says Mutka.