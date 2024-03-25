The automobile manufacturer kia has a proposal hatchback vehicle of its K3 model, which undoubtedly competes with the hatchback versions of brands such as Nissan, Toyota, Mazda and Suzuki.

He Kia K3 hatchback began to be distributed in Mexico since January 25 so you can now request your test drive at any of the KIA car agencies and request a quote for an automobile loan.

Imagine a 1.6-liter engine and 121 horsepower, 15-inch wheels which gives it a touch sports and a 15-inch touch screen. This is possible with this new Kia modelin addition to a higher suspension, which undoubtedly makes you think of a crossover SUV.

It is a vehicle that offers you a 7-year warranty or 150,000 kilometers, and did you also know that it offers you a gas mileage of 16.7 kilometers per liter?

This is the hatchback recently released to the Mexican market that looks like an SUV. Photo: KIA

Kia shares its new K3 inside with sports pedals and shift paddles on the steering wheel, as if that were not enough, two-tone leather seats in its GT Line model, enjoy its ambient light.

Outside a electric sunroof one-touch, just like the most popular luxury cars in the world. automotive marketplus roof bars, rear spoiler and 17-inch aluminum wheels, depending on your favorite version.

What do you think if we share the prices of the 4 versions available for the Kia K3 hatchback:

-LX: 341,900 pesos.

– EX: 381,500 pesos.

– EX Pack: 419,900 pesos.

– GT-Line: 461,900 pesos.

Kia K3 hb, LX, EX and EX Pack

If you think that the LX, EX or EX Pack are the most attractive versions of this hatchback, consider that you can choose between manual or automatic transmission of 6 changes. This Kia K3 Hatchback has a 1.6-liter engine with 121 hp and 111 lb-ft.

These versions of kia They include six airbags, stability control, a reverse camera, automatic lights and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Kia K3 hb GT-Line

The most equipped is the Kia K3 Hatchback GT-Line, a vehicle that reaches Mexico It has big differences besides the price. For example:

– 150 hp and 141 lb-ft 2.0-liter engine

– Six-speed automatic transmission

– 17-inch aluminum wheels

– Roof bars+crossover look

– 10.25 multimedia touch screen

– Sports steering wheel and pedals

– Dual exhaust pipe

Well, what is your favorite version of the Kia K3 Hatchback? Surely you already have one in mind, and it is presumed to be a vehicle with a bold design with a touch of sports, even a bit futuristic.