The latest from Kia is a large model, the EV9, its first electric SUV with three rows of seats and a modern aesthetic that is at the same time reminiscent of classic SUVs. It brings new ideas, design and technology to this sector, while spearheading the brand’s rapid transformation: to become a provider of sustainable mobility solutions in the age of electrification.

Kia’s strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility and its stated roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, go beyond the supply of electric vehicle propulsion systems with zero emissions. They also include the materials used to make it, and there the EV9 sets a new benchmark, with eco-friendly materials that set new standards in sustainable mobility.

Based on the Global Electric Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 guarantees brilliant performance, complemented by an electric range of more than 541 km.

The EV9 offers a wide range of electric drive configurations based in the Global Electrical Modular Platform (E-GMP) and in fourth-generation technology in Kia batteries. The 76.1 kWh capacity is offered exclusively with the standard rear-wheel drive7 (RWD) version, while the 99.8 kWh is fitted to the RWD Long Range and all-wheel drive AWD.

The RWD Long Range It has an electric motor of 150 kW and 350 Nm, with which you can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, according to preliminary data. Also powered by a single electric motor, albeit a more powerful 160 kW and 350 Nm variant, the standard EV9 RWD can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

The AWD variant is equipped with two electric motors that develop a combined power of 283 kW and 600 Nm of torque. This powerful combination allows you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.0 seconds. An even higher level of performance can be achieved with the Boost function, standard on the GT-Line version. Combined torque is then increased to an exceptional 700 Nm, allowing the EV9 to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

guided by the “Opposites United” design philosophy from the brand, the EV9 reinvents the all-electric SUV with a unique balance of natural and modern elements. The design premise “Bold by Nature”, which inspires the combination of elements from the natural and material world, has played a fundamental role in the design of the EV9.

Beyond its exterior design, the EV9 also has an excellent drag coefficient of only 0.28. This has been achieved by implementing several advanced elements. These include the first sculpted 3D panel, which features a convex shape at the front and a concave shape at the rear, along with aerodynamic wheels, and innovative air curtains integrated into the front bumper. These elements are perfectly combined for superior airflow control to optimize performance and efficiency, providing an exhilarating driving experience.

The Kia EV9 offers a range of seating options that meet various needs. With a total of seven or six seats, in the second row you can have four seating configurations. This makes it suitable for different situations, such as commuting, charging or resting. The first row is made up of relaxing seats that guarantee a comfortable sleeping position. The second row, a first among global electric models, offers four seating options: a 3-seater bench, standard-style, relax-style, and swivel independent 2-seater seats. Customers thus have a variety of usage possibilities to choose from.



When equipped with the relax seats in the second row, the EV9 allows first- and second-row occupants to recline while the SUV is charging. With the swivel option, the second-row seats rotate 180 degrees to allow third-row occupants to converse. Passengers in that third row have charging points and cup holders.

In some markets, will allow a level 3 conditional autonomy. It also introduces the Kia Connect Store platform for the first time, allowing customers to purchase digital features and services on demand. This will give them the flexibility to choose the ones they want and have them updated at all times, through a remote connection for Over the Air (OTA) updates.