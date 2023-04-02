greg michelknown as the ‘Belgian’, had a brief stint on the now-defunct reality show “Combat”. Although his entry generated controversy, since it was revealed that he had two requisitions in the United States for alcohol, drugs and harassment, the model stood out in the competition and thus he was writing his story in Peru. Later, Greg Michel met Olenka del Águila, with whom he would have a son in 2016 as a result of an intense romance. The relationship would not prosper and they ended the sentimental relationship.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Greg Michel, the reality boy who was left in a coma after a serious accident in a gym?

The controversies of Greg Michel

Greg Michel made news again in 2019 after a controversy that he generated by sharing a photograph on social networks in which he was shown completely naked and covering himself in the male member with a cap that had the Peruvian shield as a design.

“I bought that cap, it’s a Peruvian cap I don’t know what, it cost me 20 soles. It is not a flag, well, people go too far. What I wore is my cap, it’s not a Peruvian flag, it’s specific and none of that, it’s not my style. It is a cap from Peru and I have done the same with poles before and no one has told me anything ”,He said that time on his social networks.

Months later, in the same year, the model accepted the invitation of “The value of truth” and revealed unpublished details that quickly monopolized the front pages of the media. Angie Arizaga, Fiorella Cayo, Milett Figueroa and even Flavia Laos were mentioned in that program. After the broadcast of that episode, the current couple of Austin Palao, Flavia Laos and Milett Figueroa did not sit idly by and sent him a notarized letter.

In August 2021, the Belgian model was arrested by the PNP for failing to comply with his son’s alimony with Olenka del Águila. The “Love and Fire” program broadcast images of the arrest. “Today I went to file a complaint against my son’s mother for non-compliance with the visits that I have here in the city of Tarapoto with my son (…). A police verification that I could not see my son and, well, now I am here in the Dirincri in custody “explained by the program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

After the incident, Greg Michel was released and publicly denounced that the mother of his son did not respect the visiting regime that corresponds to him.

Greg Michel shows the immense love he has for his only son. Photo: Instagram/Greg Michel

YOU CAN SEE: Greg Michel assures that Sebastián Lizarzaburu returned with Andrea San Martín for convenience

How was the accident suffered by Greg Michel?

Greg Michel decided to venture into what he was most passionate about. The model decided to put a gym in the north of the country, exactly in Tarapoto, without imagining that he would suffer a terrible accident that would have him between life and death.

“One of the mirrors in his gym burst and cut several veins and arteries, so he lost a lot of blood. They had to do a bypass, and his heart couldn’t take it. Right now he is in a coma, in critical condition,” he said.Sebastian Lizarzaburuhis friend.

What is Greg Michel working on now?

The Belgian model took a long recovery process and shared the progress of his health through social networks. Today, he is fully recovered and returned to the “irons”, as shown in his official account of Instagram.

Through the same digital channel, Greg Michel surprised his followers by letting himself be seen together with the popular comedian ‘Yuca’ in a new “JB en ATV” program. “Happy to be part of this program again. “JB on ATVs”. Do not miss it this Saturday. The broncón that happened in the mother country! reads in the description of his last post.