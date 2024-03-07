Her Highness Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and President of Khawla for Arts and Culture, said that the UAE celebrates International Women’s Day, which falls on the eighth of March every year, as an expression of pride in the achievements of the daughter of the Emirates, In appreciation of its vital role and distinguished contributions to the renaissance of the state. She added that Emirati women are considered a fundamental pillar in the sustainable development process that the country is witnessing, and over the past years they have strengthened their presence in most fields, and achieved many achievements, and this stems from the spirit of responsibility that they have towards their country, and their keenness to contribute to its progress and prosperity, thanks to the support provided. It was presented to her by the wise leadership, which has been keen, since the establishment of the Union, to strongly support and support women, noting that Emirati women have written years of success and achievements into their own hands. She praised the continuous support provided by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, to women in various fields, which has enhanced their role and status, and she has always been a pioneer in making room and creating the appropriate climate. For women, which enables them to create enlightened ideas that serve society, achieve its well-being and sustainability, and advance the process of prosperity and national development to advance women and build a civilized Emirati society. Women are the essence of family building and a cornerstone of community cohesion.