MMA fighter Sergey Kharitonov made his prediction for the debut fight of Ivan Emelianenko, who will have to fight judoist Alexei Ledenev as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament. As Ledenev noted on May 26, he expects the youngest of the Emelianenko brothers to show a spectacular fight.

According to him, the 35-year-old brother of the famous Russian fighters Alexander and Fedor Emelianenko, when communicating, was remembered by him as a modest guy.

“Honestly, I don’t know how he will go in professional sports, because he doesn’t have the experience that Fedor has, but still blood is blood. The fight should show spectacular, — quotes him “Sport Express”.

Kharitonov did not speculate whether Ivan Emelianenko would be able to win the battle, noting that in any case he should “work well”.

Earlier, on May 25, the participants of the REN TV Fight Club went through the weigh-in procedure as part of the REN TV Fight Club super series tournament, the fights of which will be held on May 26.

Also on this day, the participants of the REN TV Fight Club held an open training session before the tournament. The training took place in a relaxed atmosphere and was more like a friendly sparring. The fighters worked out new and old tricks, and also looked closely at the opponents.

The main event of the tournament as part of the REN TV Fight Club will be the duel between MMA star Russian Alexei Oleinik and Briton Oli Thompson. The co-main fight will be the confrontation between Alexander Emelianenko and blogger, pop-MMA fighter Evgeny Ershov.

Next, the master of sports in combat sambo and hand-to-hand combat Ivan Emelianenko and judoka, champion of Russia in 2007 Alexei Ledenev will enter the ring. Also within the framework of the tournament, the Russian MMA fighter Ilyas Yakubov and the fighter of the Our Business League Yuri Ryaboy will meet.

