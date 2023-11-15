Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced its progress in the Times Higher Education rankings for Arab universities for the year 2023.

The university ranked second in the Arab world, advancing from fifth place last year, while continuing to lead the country’s universities as the best university in the country for the third year in a row.

The Times Higher Education Foundation’s list of Arab universities classification 2023 included a total of 313 universities from 18 Arab countries.

It is noteworthy that the Times Higher Education Foundation based its classification of Arab universities on 16 precise standard indicators of performance that were divided into five categories, including education (educational environment), research (volume of research, income, reputation), citations (impact of research), international aspect (administrative body, students, research), and society ( Impact of knowledge transfer).