Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Yesterday, retired Lieutenant General Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi passed away to the mercy of God Almighty, after a rich career of giving that continued for more than half a century in serving his country and society with sincerity, honesty, love and loyalty in various positions and tasks, as Al Rumaithi is considered one of the nation’s loyal men who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and they witnessed the values ​​and principles of the founding leader in loving goodness, building the nation, and serving it.

During his career full of giving and the great achievements he achieved to serve his country, Al Rumaithi held many positions, including: assuming the establishment of the Emiri Guard. The late great man was a witness to the founding of the Union State, and contributed with his remarkable efforts and good deeds in serving the community, and provided great works and services to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In 2005, Khalfan Al Rumaithi received the Abu Dhabi Award, in recognition of the leadership for his achievements in serving his country. His long service also qualified him to obtain the UAE First Class Medal in 2017.