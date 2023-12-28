The unexpected departure of the renowned Peruvian musician Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, at the age of 54, has shocked an entire country that considers him one of the greatest artistic exponents of Peru. His unforgettable songs continue to play on the radio and capture new generations through platforms like Spotify. His name has always evoked respect in all areas.

Likewise, their outstanding collaboration in films and series has left their mark. In the Peruvian film 'Asu mare', two of his songs were part of the soundtrack of Carlos Alcántara's production, which filled the late singer-songwriter with joy. In addition, his hit 'I'm falling in love' was the main theme of the Chilean series 'A todo dar' in 1998. On the other hand, on social networks they tried to remember if Pedro Suárez-Vértiz did or did not have a participation in the Peruvian series 'There is room at the bottom.' Here, we reveal the answer to you.

Did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have a participation in the América TV series, 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

It all happened in season five of 'At the bottom there is room'. Joel Gonzales He did not stop complaining to Fernanda de las Casas for the old guitar that she ruined during a fuck. The character played by actress Nataniel Sánchez got tired of the constant requests for payment from 'Fish Face' and decided to enter her luxurious mansion.

Totally annoyed, Joel thought about making some posters with the phrase 'Pay me for my guitar', but within seconds he was intercepted by Fernanda, who was holding a latest edition guitar in her hands and handed it to him saying: 'Hey, fringe, here'. This shocked Charito's son, who couldn't believe the luxurious instrument he had in his hands. When he prepared to examine it carefully, he discovered that it was autographed by Pedro Suárez-Vértiz himself.

At that time, Fernanda assured that she did not know what was in the guitar, and that Peter Mckay had taken care of getting it and having it signed by the prominent Peruvian musician.

What was the reaction of actor Andrés Wiese upon learning of the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

The remembered Nicolás de las Casas in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', Andrés Wiese, dedicated some emotional words to the late rock singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz after learning of his death in the morning hours of Thursday, December 28, 2023.

“Waking up to news like this, on a day like today, is really sad and very difficult to believe. I grew up listening to your music and I will continue listening to you forever; Thank you for being part of the soundtrack of my life. Rest in peace, dear.”was what was written on Instagram by the national actor, who attached a photo where he appears with the musician.