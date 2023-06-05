Tunisia (Union)

The series of His Highness the President’s Cup races for purebred Arabian horses continued its impressive successes, and extended to include its first Arab rounds, as part of the racing agenda for the 30th edition of 2023, which was held at the Saeed El-Ramli Palace Racecourse in the Republic of Tunisia yesterday, in the midst of a festive carnival expressing the prestigious status of the event and its pioneering career.

The Libyan horse “Khaddam” was able to preserve the title of the President’s Cup for Arabian horses in Tunisia for the second year in a row, after he succeeded in imposing his absolute control over the course of the race from start to finish, to confirm his worthiness and entitlement to win the title of the precious cup in its Tunisian station, which was held within The first category for a distance of 2000 meters, with the participation of 16 horses representing the elite of the Arab horse stalls in Tunisia, for horses from the age of 4 years and over.

The champion “Khaddam” descends from the descendants of “Muqatil Al-Khalidiyah and Bint Sur”, and returns to the stables of Ahmed Al-Saeed, under the supervision of coach Nizar Al-Ghabri and the leadership of the jockey Salim Farshichi. And Akramia” by the owner Sydney Saadia and the supervision of the coach Sabri Al Qasimi and the leadership of Khaled Horshani, while the third came Masinissa “Tidjam Lotwas and Doriat Al Badr” by the owner Bin Ayad Al Salem and the supervision of the coach Ali Benlava and the leadership of the knight Jerisi.

The series of races of the prestigious global event is receiving the attention and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, in support of upholding the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in encouraging the acquisition and care of Arabian horses. The original and high status in all countries of the world.

At the end of the race, Dr. Iman Ahmed Al-Salami, the State’s Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, and Faisal Al-Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, witnessed the coronation ceremony of the champion and the presentation of cups to the owner, coach and rider, amidst great joy with the distinguished victory and winning the precious cup, which is one of the oldest classic races. In the world.

In conjunction with the race, a dinner party was held on the occasion of Tunisia hosting the third leg of the precious Cup, during which commemorative shields were exchanged between His Excellency Faisal Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup series for purebred Arabian horses and owners and breeders of Arabian horses in Tunisia.

For her part, Dr. Iman Ahmed Al-Salami, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, said: “We are happy with the successes of the third leg of the President’s Cup for Arabian horses in the Republic of Tunisia, and we extend our thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and his support The great series of the precious cup races that enhance soft diplomacy between the countries of the world and contribute to the consolidation of bonds of cooperation and bonds of friendship with Tunisia in several areas, including the sports and heritage aspect, stressing that such important events embody the leading position of the country in the world, and build bridges of rapprochement and exchange of cultures between all Countries of the world”.

For his part, Faisal Al-Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said: “We extend our thanks and appreciation to those in charge of organizing the Tunisian station race, which dazzled everyone with the warm reception and great welcome from the owners of Arabian horses, in addition to the festive program accompanying the event, extending our congratulations to the cup champions. dear.”

He added: «We are proud of the successes of the third station, which was marked by the public attendance and the large participation of owners and breeders of Arabian horses in Tunisia, which embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and his great interest in the renaissance and elevation of the Arabian horse in All countries of the world, and the historical achievements it is witnessing, in light of His Highness’s support for his career, which is contemporary with a golden era.

He continued, “The Tunisia race achieved the desired goals in the field of Qasr Al-Saeed and presented a distinctive image of the quality of Arabian horses, indicating that the great interest indicates the strong bonds of friendship and established relations between the UAE and its brothers in the Arab world and its friends in all countries of the world.”

He added, “We are pleased with the new and impressive successes recorded by the event in all its international and Arab stations and races, which confirms the prestigious reputation and international confidence in the lofty message of the Emirates and its ambitious goals to support the march of Arab horses to advanced ranks, and its pioneering role in preserving the authentic national heritage.”