Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named Islam Makhachev the best MMA fighter in the world on December 10.

“There are people who say good things, and there are people who say bad things. I don’t think it’s worth paying attention to. Whether you like it or not, Islam Makhachev is the best fighter in the world at the moment, ”Nurmagomedov quotes MMA.Metaratings.

Earlier, on October 26, Russian MMA fighter Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He called the ex-UFC fighter a great champion. Makhachev shared that he was even glad to be compared with Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev became the new UFC lightweight champion on October 22 by defeating Brazilian Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. He said he dedicated his victory over the Brazilian opponent to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father. According to the athlete, by this point he had been walking and training all his life.

Makhachev became the third UFC champion from Russia after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Petr Yan.

Islam Makhachev’s next fight will be against Alexander Volkanovski. The meeting of athletes will take place on February 12 as part of the UFC 284 tournament in Perth, Australia. The opponent of the Russian fighter is the champion in the featherweight division and the leader of the UFC rating.