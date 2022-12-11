The final of “The Big Show” 2022 had several surprises. One of them was the presence of Anthony Aranda as reinforcement of Melissa Paredes. The driver Gisela Valcárcel He only had words of praise for the dancer, who became known for starring in an ampay with the former host over a year ago on the same dance floor.

“He is a great dancer, perhaps one of the best in this country, and a great choreographer” , said the popular ‘Señito’ when he saw the former member of “Esto es guerra” enter the set of América Televisión. Likewise, she did not hesitate to highlight how good the couple looks in front of cameras. As is known, this becomes the first appearance of both on television since they were romantically linked.