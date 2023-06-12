Genoa – And in the end the “tough guy” is one of those who has shown that he has a big heart. Pablo Bentancurone of the best-known South American attorneys, said “yes” to the proposal of the Sampdoria club write off his credits by 60%, with payment of the remaining 40 over three years. He was one of those on whom there were more doubts, considering that in the past he went into even tough clashes with Sampdoria and with the former patron Massimo Ferrero, even going to court to get the fees related to Lucas Torreira and Gaston Ramirez.

«The situation of the Sampdoria club – Bentancur’s words – is there for all to see. But it is useless to talk about the past. We need to look to the future and the only possible one for Sampdoria is the proposal from Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi. The only serious and concrete proposal on the table». Bentancur did not immediately accept the proposal: «We analyzed it very well, and it was right, since we had to leave 60% of our credits on the table. The proposal is serious and convinced me. The alternative then would have been bankruptcy and therefore taking zero». It was also Radrizzani who convinced him: «An entrepreneur who knows the world of football very well and attends it at a very high level».

If Bentancur is one of the prosecutors who has joined, as of last night those two/three who are blocking everything were still firm in their negative positions. And the time has come. Between today and tomorrow, either their adhesions will arrive or there won’t be the percentage to complete the debt restructuring plan. Putting the entire rescue operation at risk.

«I know that some of my colleagues are still undecided – continued Bentancur -. I believe that all of us who have earned with Sampdoria in the past, some much more and some less, now we are called to make an effort and collaborate to save a historical society of Italian and world football. I have also been on the other side of the fence, that is, holding management positions in Uruguayan and Swiss football clubs. I can assure you that in dramatic situations like these it is not easy. A hand is expected from those who have had advantages in the past. I can’t answer for those of my colleagues who don’t want to join at the moment, but I think they are all very intelligent. And I won’t add anything else. I would like to thank Radrizzani for what he is doing to save Sampdoria. At a time when companies that change ownership go to foreign investors, he is also an Italian. And I’ll always be available to help him.”

Start one today decisive day for the future of Sampdoria. By tomorrow, the board of directors will have to resolve the agent/creditor issue, still missing 3/4 million of the total amount to reach 60% and the usual two or three who resist have it in their stomachs.

The day after tomorrow there will be the assembly of Ssh, the parent company of Sampdoria, and we will understand more about Ferrero’s strategies. In other words, if he wants to revoke Massimo Ienca as sole director, to replace him with one of his trusted men and send him to the first call of the shareholders’ meeting on Friday, which he will have to approve the budget of Sampdoria to 2022, a mandatory step for registering for the championship, on 20 June. Fundamental is the activation of the 30 million bridging loan from Banca Sistema which will make it possible to pay by 20 June that twenty million between federal salaries (April-May), five months of personal income tax and transfer market debts with other companies, all deadlines to be honored to participate in the next B championship.

Stefano Gorgoni’s opinion is expected in the middle of the week, the auxiliary of Pavia chosen by the Court of Genoa to say “whether the recovery plan envisaged by the company has the likelihood of success in view of overcoming the company crisis with particular reference to the sustainability of the additional financing requested”. An opinion that should be known in real time given the extreme ease, which has also affected investors, with which the documents that the Court of Genoa transmits to the blucerchiata company (BoD and board of auditors) are made public. It is a technicality, this opinion, expressly requested by the Court that does not worry Manfredi and Radrizzani.