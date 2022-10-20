Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of sexual assault on Thursday. The American actor had been sued by actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of assaulting him in 1986, when Rapp was a 14-year-old boy. The jury finds those allegations unproven.

Kevin Spacey, known for the series House of Cards, would have had to pay $40 million in damages if found guilty. According to Spacey, there was never any sexual assault and he was never alone with Rapp on the night the abuse allegedly took place.

The allegations against Spacey were made in 2017, at the time of the #MeToo scandal, in which several actresses, mostly female, reported inappropriate behavior in the entertainment industry. After the accusation by Rapp, several actors came out who said that Spacey had sexually assaulted them. These allegations led to Spacey’s starring role in House of Cards lost and was not asked for a single film for years.

Spacey, who has won two Oscars in his career, has yet to face other lawsuits. In the United Kingdom, the American is accused by three different men, who say they have been assaulted by him. These cases are expected to begin next year. In all cases, Spacey denies all allegations.