Cristiano Ronaldo sends a conciliatory message to Manchester United, almost an apology, after being excluded from the squad for Saturday’s match against Chelsea. CR7 was punished for leaving the bench, during the match with Tottenham, before the end of the match.

“As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play with respect towards my colleagues, my opponents and my coaches. All this has not changed. I have not changed. I am the same person and the same professional that I am. in the last 20 years he has played at a high level and respect has always played a very important role in my decisions “, writes the Portuguese on social media.

“I started very young, the examples of older and more experienced players have always been very important to me. For this reason, over time, I have always tried to be an example myself for the young people who have grown up in all the teams I have represented. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the better of us, “he adds.

“Right now, I just feel I have to keep working hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in every game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester. United and united we must resist. Soon we will be together again “, he concludes.