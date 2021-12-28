From 1 January 2022 the Highway Code will change, with the tightening of some paragraphs and the increase of the penalties. Translated, there will be higher fines, in the hope of gaining more road awareness. There will be several innovations applicable from the first day of the year: here are the main ones.

One of the biggest protections will come for the disabled: «holders of the special badge» will be able to park for free on the blue lines «if the stalls reserved for them are already occupied or unavailable». Parking in the places reserved for the disabled without having authorization or making an improper use of the badge will be severely punished: the fine starts from 168 euros and reaches 672. Those who use the reserved parking will lose four points of the license (and no longer 2). to the disabled without having a title. Instead, the reduced points tripled, from 2 to six, for those who use an invalid mark (such as a photocopy, someone else’s authorization or an authorization that has already expired).

Dirt the road it will cost twice as much as in the past, with fines between 216 euros (minimum) and 866 (maximum), while those who throw “anything from moving vehicles” (article 15 of the code, letter I). It will receive a minimum penalty of 52 euros, while the maximum will reach 204.

Three have been added to Article 158 stopping bans: it will not be possible to occupy the spaces reserved for stopping and stopping school buses, for pregnant women or parents of children no older than two years, for electric cars. The penalties will range from 25 to 100 euros for two-wheelers, from 42 to 173 for all other vehicles. It will be the mayor of each municipality, through an ordinance, to reserve parking places for these categories of drivers.

In scooter, if the transported person does not wear a helmet, the fine for the driver will also apply in the case of adult passengers. The “moped” category, on the other hand, is expanding, including not only vehicles equipped with a thermal engine not exceeding 50 horsepower, but also those with an electric motor “having a power not exceeding 4000 watts”.

Relating to the driving license, in favor of the under 35 and citizenship income earners or social safety nets, a contribution is recognized, up to € 1,000, as reimbursement for the expenses incurred and documented, intended for its achievement. Furthermore, there will be no limitations on the use of cars for new drivers, if they are next to an under 65, as an instructor, with a valid license for the same category, obtained for at least ten years.

The proof of theory for the driving license: the validity of the theoretical test will be extended up to three practical test attempts (the first and two repetitions, instead of the first and only one repetition).

As for the scooters, the Code provides for new speed limits: 6 km / h when circulating in pedestrian areas and 20 km / h in all other cases (instead of 25 km / h); the obligation to mount turn and brake lights on both wheels; the obligation to provide a fixed white or yellow light at the front and a steady red light at the rear; the use of the vest or high visibility retroreflective shoulder straps from half an hour after sunset and at night; the prohibition of circulation of mainly electric powered scooters on pavements; the prohibition of driving in the wrong direction except in the roads with two-way cycle paths; circulation only on urban roads with a speed limit of 50 km / h, in pedestrian areas, on pedestrian and cycle paths, on cycle lanes, on priority cycle roads, on cycle paths in its own seat and on a reserved lane or in any place circulation of cycles is allowed.

The tightening of the rules also affects the electric car sector: the stalls in charge of battery-powered car charging they can only be occupied for an hour in addition to the time necessary for refueling. The ban will not be valid between 11 pm and 7 am, with the exception of the spaces reserved for fast and super fast columns, to be vacated when recharging is complete.

In addition to the smartphone, it will be forbidden to use others in the car electronic devices, such as tablets, laptops, notebooks. Therefore, the use of ‘screens’ will be punished, which would even temporarily lead to the removal of the hands from the steering wheel.

The drivers of the vehicles will have to give the precedence not only to pedestrians who have started the crossing, but also to those who are about to make the crossing. The exact prescription is: “Drivers must give way, gradually slowing down and stopping, to pedestrians who pass on pedestrian crossings or are in their immediate proximity. Drivers who turn to enter another street at the entrance to which there is a pedestrian crossing must give way, gradually slowing down and stopping, to pedestrians who pass on the crossing itself or are in its immediate proximity, when they are not the passage is forbidden“.

THE appeals they can also be submitted electronically, for example via PEC.