McCarthy said he will speak again to President Joe Biden Sunday and oversee the final wording of the bill, adding that the House of Representatives “will vote on it Wednesday.”“.

He added that it is expected to put the final touches on the US debt ceiling bill and publish it today, Sunday, noting that onlyThe agreement does not include any new taxes or programs.

US President Joe Biden had reached a preliminary agreement with Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives to raise the US debt ceiling and thus avoid default.

This breakthrough agreement followed long and acrimonious negotiations between the two parties ahead of the June 5 deadline for a deal set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.