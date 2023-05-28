Harold Rivera’s second stage in Santa Fe was not good. The coach from Tolima left León’s professional squad on date 18, with the team in a bad position in the League.

Three straight defeats, against Universitario, in the Copa Sudamericana, and Millonarios and Nacional, in the League, sentenced Rivera’s departure, despite the fact that the team still had chances to fight on both fronts.

Finally, with Gerardo Bedoya as the coach in charge, the reds were eliminated in the League and in the Sudamericana, the defeat against Gimnasia in La Plata complicated their chances of reaching the round of 16 of the tournament.

Photo: Demian Alday Estevez. efe

Santa Fe still hasn’t found a coach and its president, Eduardo Méndez, has been in Argentina for several days looking for Rivera’s replacement.

Harold Rivera’s new team

Meanwhile, Rivera will have a second stage in a team that he already led: This Saturday he was announced as the new coach of Unión Magdalena.

With Rivera as coach and Eduardo Méndez as club president, Unión Magdalena returned to the first division in 2019, after 13 years playing in B.

Now, the challenge of the 51-year-old from Ibaguero is to keep the club in A: he receives it in penultimate place in the relegation table, with an average of 0.98.

Rivera replaces Argentine Claudio Sergio Rodríguez, who will remain with the club in the minor divisions. With the new DT, David Ferreira also returns as an assistant, after accompanying Rodríguez in the second half of last year, when the team was saved from returning to B.

