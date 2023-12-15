The star of the North American series 'Friends'Matthew Perry shocked the world after his death, on October 28, 2023, at his residence in Los Angeles, United States. As we remember, the 54-year-old actor, known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit NBC production, he was found unconscious in the jacuzzi of his home. Since that moment, various theories have been speculated about the real reason for his death.

However, on Friday, December 15, an autopsy report from the Los Angeles, United States medical examiner's office revealed the true cause of actor Matthew Perry's death.

What did Matthew Perry die from, according to autopsy?

The autopsy performed on Matthew Perry on October 29, 2023, one day after his death, and which was made public a few hours ago, revealed that he died due to “effects caused by ketamine,” according to the medical examiner's office. of the Angels.

The authorities also believe that this drug was responsible for the actor's drowning and that it caused his death, classified as 'accidental' in the forensic report. In addition, it was completely ruled out that his death was caused by methamphetamines or fentanyl, powerful synthetic opiates that have claimed lives such as those of Prince or Michael K. Williams. The consumption of alcohol, cocaine or heroin was also ruled out, discrediting several theories about his death.

Matthew Perry, 'Chandler' in Friends was one of the most beloved characters. Photo: NBC See also Revealing the cause of death of the star of the comedy series “Friends”.

What is ketamine, the drug that caused Matthew Perry's death?

According to the autopsy, Matthew Perry had undergone ketamine infusion therapy, a drug used in therapeutic treatments. The actor used it to combat the depression and anxiety that afflicted him. The last therapy that the protagonist of 'Friends' took place a week before he was found unconscious in his jacuzzi.