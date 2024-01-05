You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Kevin Castaño.
Kevin Castano.
The player had a good 2023 and stood out in the Colombian National Team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Russian football club Krasnodar announced the signing of the Colombian midfielder
Kevin Castanowho stood out in the Colombian team and in the Mexican Cruz Azul.
“Krasnodar and Cruz Azul agreed on the transfer of Kevin Castaño. The footballer will sign the contract with the 'bulls' during the matches in Dubai,” the Russian club reported in a press release.
Castaño, who at 23 years old has had twelve brilliant months in which he stood out for the Águilas Doradas of the Colombian league and signed for the Mexican Cruz Azul in the middle of the year, has performed magnificently as a midfielder and helped the Colombian team to culminate undefeated and in third place, with 12 points, in the first qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup.
Previously the Colombian had signed with Cruz Azulwith whom he played 15 games.
💪
«Быки» was referred to as «Крус Асулем» трансфер опорного полузащитника сбор ной Колумбии 🇨🇴
23-year-old Kevin Castany was arrested in the Duba е, пройдет медобследование and и подпишет с «быками» личный контракт pic.twitter.com/sOzckouAOM
— FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) January 5, 2024
EFE
More sports news
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Kevin #Castaño #Russian #lands #team
Leave a Reply