Russian football club Krasnodar announced the signing of the Colombian midfielder

Kevin Castanowho stood out in the Colombian team and in the Mexican Cruz Azul.

“Krasnodar and Cruz Azul agreed on the transfer of Kevin Castaño. The footballer will sign the contract with the 'bulls' during the matches in Dubai,” the Russian club reported in a press release.

Castaño, who at 23 years old has had twelve brilliant months in which he stood out for the Águilas Doradas of the Colombian league and signed for the Mexican Cruz Azul in the middle of the year, has performed magnificently as a midfielder and helped the Colombian team to culminate undefeated and in third place, with 12 points, in the first qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup.

Previously the Colombian had signed with Cruz Azulwith whom he played 15 games.

💪 «Быки» was referred to as «Крус Асулем» трансфер опорного полузащитника сбор ной Колумбии 🇨🇴 23-year-old Kevin Castany was arrested in the Duba е, пройдет медобследование and и подпишет с «быками» личный контракт pic.twitter.com/sOzckouAOM — FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) January 5, 2024

EFE

