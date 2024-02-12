After several games of absence, Club América's starting right back, Kevin Alvarezcould return to activity this week and the player has been treating his pubalgia that he suffers from since the last tournament where he recently revealed that he injected himself up to three times a day to be able to play.
According to information from Alejandro Orvañanos of Claro Sports, Alvarez He could return to activity this week although not necessarily as a starter, everything will depend on what the coaching staff led by André Jardine.
Although it is worth mentioning that the Brazilian strategist urgently needs the full return of his starter in the right back position, since in recent games he has had to improvise having to give participation to Emilio Lara who is not going through his best football moment and even, in the recent game on Matchday 6, he tested Israel Reyes as a starter on the right side.
The absence of Kevin Alvarez becomes relevant once there is no natural replacement for his position of the coach's trust, with the retirement of Miguel Layunthe board made the bad decision of not signing another right back despite the months they had to look for an ideal replacement.
And if that was not enough, Emilio Lara who is not living his best moment, was benefited with the opportunity to stay on the team and take advantage of the opportunities that were presented to him, however, he could not do so and was already removed from ownership by garden.
In this way, the return of the Tuzo youth squad is great news, but there are still doubts about the situation of his condition and whether he can be one hundred percent to successfully conclude the season or if he has the possibility of relapse and having to undergo surgery. surgery.
