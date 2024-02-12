The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah, in coordination with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, decided to continue the transfer of distance learning in all private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, until tomorrow, Tuesday, February 13.
The team confirmed that the decision comes to preserve the safety of students and faculty, given the weather condition that the country is experiencing.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Sharjah #Transforming #distance #learning #private #schools #tomorrow
Leave a Reply