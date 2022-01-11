NAIROBI (Reuters) – Power was cut across the country, the Kenya Electric Corporation said on Tuesday, after towers collapsed on the high-voltage line that carries electricity to the capital. “We lost electricity supply due to the collapse of towers on the Ciampre-Empakasi high-voltage transmission line at 10:45 this morning” (0745 GMT), the company said in a statement on its Twitter account. “Our engineers are working on restoring electricity while doing the repairs,” she added. A spokesman for the company confirmed that the electricity was cut off for the whole country. The Kenya Electricity Corporation is the sole distributor of electricity in the country. Kenya experienced a similar nationwide outage in May 2020 after part of a high-voltage line carrying electricity to Nairobi from Olkaria geothermal power plants, 75 km from Nairobi, failed.