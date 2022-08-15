Violence erupted in a number of Kenyan cities, following disputes within the electoral commission over Vice President William Ruto winning 50.49 percent of the vote by a narrow margin over his rival Raila Odinga in the presidential elections announced on Monday, which was rejected by Odinga, who received 48.85 percent.
The head of the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission, Wafula Shibukati, said that Ruto won about 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) compared to 6.94 million votes (48.85 percent) for his rival, Raila Odinga, in the elections that took place on the ninth. from August.
After the results were announced, Ruto, 55, promised to work with “all the leaders” in Kenya.
“There is no place for revenge,” he said, adding, “I am fully aware that our country is at a point when we need all the hands in it.”
Police fired live ammunition during protests in a slum that is a stronghold of Odinga in Nairobi.
The police also fired tear gas at his stronghold on the banks of the Kisumu River, where protesters threw stones and set up roadblocks using large pieces of rock.
