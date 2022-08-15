It was recently eight years since PT, the playable teaser of silent hills arrived at the playstation store. Although it caused a lot of excitement among fans due to the talent involved, a few months later it left the catalog. Now the person responsible for this decided to speak up.

It is a former collaborator of Konamicall Pearl L. As told in Twitter, she was responsible for uploading PT to the PlayStation Store, complete with the fake name of the studio. Subsequently it was the one that requested to be removed from the digital store when the project was cancelled.

Before the revelation, many fans began to question her on various issues related to PT One of the questions wanted to investigate whose final decision was. Pearl answered ‘I say it with love, it was for Konami‘. However, he added that this should not cause anger towards them.

In fact, he said that he had a lot of appreciation for the people at Konami who worked on him and the people at PlayStation. He assured that it was a very difficult situation for everyone, especially for Sony and its console. Since they had to deal with many complaints from fans and having to prohibit it from being downloaded again by those who had deleted it.

‘I wish things had been different. It was so much fun coming up with this cool reveal for the fans. It was great to see how everyone came together to try to decipher the experience and see the love they shared for it. I am very grateful to have been part of that in a small part‘. Concluded Pearl L on the disappearance of PT from the PlayStation Store.

What led to the disappearance of PT from the PlayStation Store?

As perhaps many know, PT was a playable teaser of a new game in the franchise Silent Hill. This was going to have the talent of Hideo Kojimacreator of metalgearand the Mexican director, William of the Bull. The creative team behind it and what they achieved with this little teaser had many excited.

Unfortunately, Shortly after, there was a conflict between Hideo Kojima and Konami, which caused them to break their professional relationship.. As a result of this, silent hills was canceled and PT disappeared from PlayStation Store. The worst thing is that not even those who had already downloaded it could do it again.

The news was received with a lot of anger and a lot of sadness on the part of the fans. Even today there is a lot of excitement with every rumor that Silent Hills could return at some point.. Unfortunately it seems that it will only remain as a beautiful and terrifying memory.

