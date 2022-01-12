Lately Ken Levine has reappeared on the scene after a long period of silence, especially if we consider the opening of his new studio, Ghost Story Games and the new project in development. Speaking on the podcast Arcade Attack, he started talking about his new job, even if he wasn’t particularly talkative.

“I think people will be surprised, but not surprised by what they see“Levine said.”In equal measure. But it’s yeah … it’s something pretty, interesting, and I can’t wait to show it to people. We didn’t want to show the game too soon and I don’t want to have a long period of growth in interest and hype because it would end up not looking authentic and I think players want to be … they want to know what they’re getting, and the only way to really do it. is to announce the game as close to the exit as possible.“

However, the new project does not appear to be sailing in good water, with many employees reporting to Bloomberg the ongoing postponements and changes in the direction of development. In fact, according to them, Ken Levine struggles to communicate his vision and alienates or intimidates subordinates who challenge him or do not meet his expectations. In short, you will have to wait a long time before seeing anything.

Source: Gamespot.com