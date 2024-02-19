Athletics | The dispute between the father and the star brothers is intensifying in Norway – Gjert Ingebrigtsen was charged

A preliminary investigation was started against Ingebrigtsen last fall.

Athletics coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen a charge has been brought against him for personal injury, says the Norwegian Dagbladet on its website.

Running brothers Jakob, Philip and Henrik Ingebrigtsen made allegations last fall that their father has treated them violently and threatened them. Three of the brothers said their father was controlling and aggressive.

The police accepted the claims for investigation, and the indictment filed at the end of last year concerns the issues that emerged during the investigation. The police department, which confirmed the matter in more detail, did not comment on the matter.

According to the police release, the matter was not intended to be made public yet, but the decision was made after Dagbladet reported on the matter based on its sources.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen's lawyer told the newspaper that they do not believe the charges will lead to punishment.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen coached his sons until the beginning of 2022. After that, the relationship broke down completely and the brothers are not on speaking terms with their father.

The case has also rubbed off on the Norwegian national athletics team. Ingebrigtsen is currently coaching Narve Gilje Nordåsia, who won bronze in the 1,500 meters at the World Championships in Budapest. Gjert Ingebrigtsen did not receive accreditation for the Games from the Norwegian Athletics Federation. Nordås and Ingebrigtsen also stayed in a different hotel than the rest of the team.