It is “a generational task in which as many countries as possible have to join forces,” she told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “It goes far beyond Europe, we basically need the entire civilized community of states.”

The aid isn’t just a government issue either, she added. “We also need business and civil society for this.” Ukraine needs “more than just weapons, namely money and solidarity,” said Schulze. “The economy collapsed during the war, now it is crucial that the state can maintain its essential functions.” For example, he must be able to pay employees such as teachers, educators or police officers.

Schulze called for rapid reconstruction. The minister stressed that Ukraine could not wait until the war was over to repair bridges or power grids. “The basic supply must continue to function, because that is the basis for the resilience and cohesion of this society.”

The SPD politician also warned of a new flight movement in winter. The recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure demonstrated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “ruthless, inhuman calculations,” she said. Every third power plant in Ukraine has already been destroyed and there are power cuts, she added. “If the lights and the heating went out in winter, even more people would have to leave their homes.”

At the invitation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who currently chairs the G7 group, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, an international expert conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine will take place in Berlin on Tuesday.