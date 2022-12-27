His brother Jaapje died when he was still too small to realize it. That was different 25 years later, when Kees van Dam (35) lost his mother to ALS. And this year his younger brother Jan (30) was next. He succumbed to stomach cancer within weeks. “Like a family photo in which one person fades out every time.”
