When you see these two new electric SUVs, what comes to mind? If you said “the back of the Porsche Cayenne,” you’re out. The correct answer is of course (according to the brand) ‘Power of Elegance’ or ‘Design for AD’. We don’t know who Ad is either. Anyway, the Nio EC7 and the ES8 are the two new electric SUVs from the young brand.

The EC7 is the coupé SUV of the bunch, recognizable by the sloping roofline and a fold-out spoiler on the back. This has two electric motors, together good for more than 650 hp. The 0-100 time of the Nio EC7 is 3.8 seconds. The ES8 is the SUV with the more practical roofline. This one has the same power, but is slightly slower with a 0-100 time of 4.1 seconds.

Nice is the glass roof that you can darken in five positions at the touch of a button. Porsche also has something similar on the Taycan, coincidentally. Furthermore, the cars are equipped with 33 sensors so that the car (as soon as it is legally allowed) can drive completely independently. The Nio ES8 can be equipped with an arrangement of two seats in the front, two seats behind and then a small third row of seats.

You don’t have to charge these EVs

You can simply hang the Nio EC7 and ES8 on the charging station for the necessary kWh, but this is not necessary. You can also drive along the Power Swap Stations with Nio’s cars. These exchange stations exchange your empty battery for a full one. There are now two of these Power Swap Stations in the Netherlands, one in Apeldoorn and one in Tilburg.

For the time being, charging at home is even more practical. The Nio EC7 and ES8 can fast charge with a maximum of 500 kW. A package of 100 kWh is thus charged from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes. It is not yet known what the new SUVs from Nio will cost. Also, an exact sales date has not yet been mentioned.