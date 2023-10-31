Few things are scarier than having a car breakdown. But, luckily, we can avoid it. First of all, if we carry out some small repairs such as changing the oil, air filters or brake pads, which helps everything ‘go smoothly’. And more so because there are a series of driving habits that, without realizing it, affect premature deterioration or even in irreparable damage in our vehicle.

For example, don’t rush the gas. You’re going to have to throw her out anyway: this is one of the most common ‘bad gestures’ among drivers. Delaying the time to fill up with gas does not prevent us from having to make the financial outlay. Although the price of fuel today is scary, what is truly scary is having to deal with fuel pump problems or similar breakdowns due to not refueling on time.

Give the clutch a break. And it is that the function of this piece is very clear: allow gear change. So why do we step on it when we are at a STOP, a traffic light or even while driving? Using the clutch excessively is an act with terrible consequences. As time goes by, it will lose its route and we will be forced to change it, with the consequent financial outlay.

Parking ‘on the spot’ can also end badly. How many times have we seen (or put into practice) using the tap on the car next to us, on the wall or on the curb, as a measure when parking the vehicle. In addition to the aesthetic damage to the vehicle’s sheet metal (both your own and someone else’s), the tires and even the vehicle’s steering can be seriously affected. An impact, no matter how slight, is never recommended in the care and maintenance of the vehicle.

The tire level is always ready. The wheels are the cornerstone of the vehicle along with the engine. Furthermore, it is one of the elements that suffer the most as it is in permanent contact with the ground and has to support the entire weight of the vehicle. For this reason, they have to be ‘just right’, that is, neither more swollen than necessary, nor less.

Nor is the gear lever a hand rest. It seems like an unimportant gesture, but the fact that this element of the vehicle continuously supports the weight of our right hand during long-distance journeys does have consequences. Specifically it affects the gear lever. This innocent habit can affect its internal functioning, causing imbalances, uncomfortable vibrations and, in the long term, even having to replace it.