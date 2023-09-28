A gala evening to reach out to the monks of the Abbey of St. Paul Outside the Walls and raise funds for the restoration of the Monumental Library and the “Corridor of Silence”, the Abbey’s place of prayer and meditation.

On Thursday 12 October, the Abbey courtyard will host an exclusive Charity Gala, conceived, planned and created by a team of professionals in collaboration with the Abbey staff including Gennaro Paparo, Alessandro Papa, Gian Paolo Montini and Gaia Angelini with the special help from Lorenza Lei, former general director of RAI and now responsible for Cinema for the Lazio Region, and exponents of the world of entertainment.

The charity event will involve various businesses, representatives of institutions and celebrities and will represent a symbolic moment to offer one’s collaboration in supporting and helping to realize the event designed to contribute to the conservation of the cultural and historical heritage of the city of Rome.

“There are many entrepreneurs and personalities from the entertainment world who responded to this first appeal for solidarity charity event in support of such an important and sacred place as the Abbey of San Paolo Fuori le Mura. We hope that this evening, as well as an opportunity to raise funds for a noble cause, will also be an opportunity to find friends and supporters with whom to share a path of support for those cultural and solidarity projects that the Abbey intends to offer its contribution and support also in the future”. Thus HE Dom Donato Ogliari, Abbot of the Abbey of San Paolo Fuori le Mura.

The approximately 200 expected guests will be delighted by a gala dinner hosted by the internationally renowned chef Antonello Colonna.

The Charity Gala will be presented by the television presenter Eleonora Daniele and the evening will be accompanied by moments of entertainment, with contributions from important figures of culture and entertainment including the director and screenwriter Federico Moccia, the actor and television presenter Flavio Insinna, the comedian Marco Capretti and the artist Monsieur David and other possible surprises.

The journalist Orazio Coclite, official voice of Vatican Radio as well as liturgical commentator of the papal masses, during the evening-event, will read a passage from the Bible together with the journalist Simona De Santis and the television host and journalist Roberto Giacobbo will exclusively present the special by him built on the Abbey of San Paolo Fuori le Mura.

During the evening, an acrylic on canvas work by the internationally important artist Fridami, “I have no other hands but yours”, will be auctioned and the proceeds will be donated to support the monks of the Abbey.

To participate in the exclusive evening it is possible to reserve a table for 10 people or a single seat by making a donation to: Comites Sancti Pauli APS / Unicredit Banca Viale C. Colombo 444 Roma / Iban IT68H0200805051000401447472 / BIC SWIFT code: UNCRITM1A92, specifying in the reason for payment : donation of the Abbey library and corridor of silence.

For further information and reservations the email address is available [email protected] and the telephone number 3313682224