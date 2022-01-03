Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who starred in The Matrix Resurrection, donated most of his royalties from the first part of the franchise to charity. This is reported by the edition Daily mail…

Back in 1991, the actor’s younger sister, Kim, was diagnosed with leukemia. Eight years later, in 1999, the actor donated 70 percent of his earnings from filming the first “Matrix” to the disease research fund. In addition, Reeves became his sister’s guardian. After 10 years of struggle, the disease was brought to remission.

Later, Reeves founded his own charitable foundation to help patients with cancer. However, he did not name the organization by his own name.

Earlier, the actor revealed the meaning of the new film “The Matrix: Resurrection”. According to him, the film raises a number of important topics, the main of which he considers love.