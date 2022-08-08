It’s not the first time Keanu Reeves he wins the hearts of fans. In his next movie “John Wick 4 ″ he will be a ruthless assassin who destroys whoever gets in his way, but in real life he remains a very humble person. This time, the protagonist of “Matrix” had a noble gesture with an 80-year-old woman; A touching story that you will not forget.

It all started with a user’s post on a Reddit forum: “What is something a famous person has done that completely changed the way you looked at them?”, public. Her question elicited a hundred responses, one of which stood out in particular: the story of Keanu and an older woman.

Keanu, the reflection of a deceased man

The anecdote was told by the lady’s grandson, who assured that his grandmother “was in love with Keanu Reeves”, because he reminded her a lot of her late grandfather when he was young.

Keanu Reeves has stood out for leading a life without luxuries. Photo: AFP

“He saw all his movies, from ‘Bill and Ted’ to ‘The Matrix.’ She had a stroke in her early 70s and was virtually housebound for the last 10 years of her life so watching movies was his main hobby,” user afdc92 described in the Reddit post.

Reddit post with the story of Keanu and the 80-year-old woman. Photo: Reddit capture

Reeves’ noble gesture

So how did this story reach Keanu Reeves? The grandson says that one day his uncle was lucky enough to meet the actor in a restaurant. Seeing him, he respectfully approached her and said, “I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80 year old mom loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind him of my father.”

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and his fans stand behind him. Photo: AFP

What was Keanu’s reaction? Ask for the phone and call the woman at that very moment. “He talked to my grandmother for several minutes and absolutely made his year better. She was so isolated and her genuine kindness to her and her interest in her showed how truly amazing it is.” he concluded.

Without a doubt, this earned him the applause of netizens on social networks and will be recorded as another of the great gestures of the artist.