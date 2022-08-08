Monday, August 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The World Youth Ice Hockey Championship begins – Here is Finland’s match schedule

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in World Europe
0

Nuoret Leijonat starts its World Cup season on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Finnish time. Two evening games are also played in the initial group.

Ice hockey the under-20 world championships will be exceptionally played this year in August, because the championships had to be stopped at the turn of the year due to corona infections.

The world championship is being talked about in Edmonton, Canada. Finland will play in Group B of the Games with host country Canada, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Latvia.

The races start on Tuesday, August 9 and culminate in the final on August 21.

Finland’s matches are shown on the TV5 channel.

Here is Finland’s match schedule:

Wed 10.8. at 01:00 Latvia–Finland

Thu 11.8. at 21:00 Finland–Czech Republic

Sun 14.8. at 21:00 Finland–Slovakia

Tue 16.8. at 01:00 Canada–Finland

Playoffs:

Wed 17.8. at 19:00 quarter-final, at 22:30 quarter-final

Thu 18.8. at 02:00 quarter-final, at 05:30 quarter-final

See also  News in Russian | "Мир сошёл с ума" - уврент українсий певец, ступитеющий в Савонлинне

Friday 19.8. at 23:00 semi-final

Sat 20.8. at 03:00 semi-final, at 23:00 bronze match

Sun 21.8. at 03:00 the final match

The Young Lions World Cup team

Goalkeepers: Juha Jatkola, Jani Lampinen, Leevi Meriläinen

Defenders: Aleksi Heimosalmi, Joni Jurmo, Topi Niemelä, Petteri Nurmi, Kasper Puutio, Ruben Rafkin, Matias Rajaniemi, Eemil Viro

Attackers: Samuel Helenius, Roni Hirvonen, Roby Järventie, Oliver Kapanen, Roni Karvinen, Joakim Kemell, Ville Koivunen, Brad Lambert, Eetu Liukas, Juuso Mäenpää, Joel Määttä, Aatu Räty, Kasper Simontaival, Kalle Väisänen

Head coach: Antti Pennanen

#Ice #hockey #World #Youth #Ice #Hockey #Championship #begins #Finlands #match #schedule

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.