Ice hockey | The World Youth Ice Hockey Championship begins – Here is Finland’s match schedule

Nuoret Leijonat starts its World Cup season on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Finnish time. Two evening games are also played in the initial group.
Ice hockey the under-20 world championships will be exceptionally played this year in August, because the championships had to be stopped at the turn of the year due to corona infections.
The world championship is being talked about in Edmonton, Canada. Finland will play in Group B of the Games with host country Canada, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Latvia.
The races start on Tuesday, August 9 and culminate in the final on August 21.
Finland’s matches are shown on the TV5 channel.
Here is Finland’s match schedule:
Wed 10.8. at 01:00 Latvia–Finland
Thu 11.8. at 21:00 Finland–Czech Republic
Sun 14.8. at 21:00 Finland–Slovakia
Tue 16.8. at 01:00 Canada–Finland
Playoffs:
Wed 17.8. at 19:00 quarter-final, at 22:30 quarter-final
Thu 18.8. at 02:00 quarter-final, at 05:30 quarter-final
Friday 19.8. at 23:00 semi-final
Sat 20.8. at 03:00 semi-final, at 23:00 bronze match
Sun 21.8. at 03:00 the final match
The Young Lions World Cup team
Goalkeepers: Juha Jatkola, Jani Lampinen, Leevi Meriläinen
Defenders: Aleksi Heimosalmi, Joni Jurmo, Topi Niemelä, Petteri Nurmi, Kasper Puutio, Ruben Rafkin, Matias Rajaniemi, Eemil Viro
Attackers: Samuel Helenius, Roni Hirvonen, Roby Järventie, Oliver Kapanen, Roni Karvinen, Joakim Kemell, Ville Koivunen, Brad Lambert, Eetu Liukas, Juuso Mäenpää, Joel Määttä, Aatu Räty, Kasper Simontaival, Kalle Väisänen
Head coach: Antti Pennanen
