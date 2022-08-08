Ice hockey | The World Youth Ice Hockey Championship begins – Here is Finland’s match schedule

Nuoret Leijonat starts its World Cup season on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Finnish time. Two evening games are also played in the initial group.

Ice hockey the under-20 world championships will be exceptionally played this year in August, because the championships had to be stopped at the turn of the year due to corona infections.

The world championship is being talked about in Edmonton, Canada. Finland will play in Group B of the Games with host country Canada, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Latvia.

The races start on Tuesday, August 9 and culminate in the final on August 21.

Finland’s matches are shown on the TV5 channel.

Here is Finland’s match schedule:

Wed 10.8. at 01:00 Latvia–Finland

Thu 11.8. at 21:00 Finland–Czech Republic

Sun 14.8. at 21:00 Finland–Slovakia

Tue 16.8. at 01:00 Canada–Finland

Playoffs:

Wed 17.8. at 19:00 quarter-final, at 22:30 quarter-final

Thu 18.8. at 02:00 quarter-final, at 05:30 quarter-final

Friday 19.8. at 23:00 semi-final

Sat 20.8. at 03:00 semi-final, at 23:00 bronze match

Sun 21.8. at 03:00 the final match