Kazakhstan will introduce state regulation of prices for gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas for 180 days. This was reported by the government of the republic, reports Interfax…

We are talking about the sale of fuel for refueling vehicles at filling stations. Prices in different regions for liquefied gas will vary from 50 to 70 tenge per liter (from 8.79 to 12.31 rubles). The full transition to the sale of liquefied petroleum gas through the electronic platform was postponed for a year.

Gasoline prices, taking into account value added tax, will amount to 89 tenge per liter AI-80 (15.65 rubles), 182 tenge per liter AI-92 and AI-93 (32.01 rubles), 215 tenge per liter AI-95 ( 37.81 rubles).

The maximum prices for summer and off-season diesel fuel, including VAT, are set depending on the region in the range of 230-260 tenge per liter (from 40.45 to 45.72 rubles).

Preparatory work for the construction of a new gas processing plant in Zhanaozen has also been accelerated, the government said.

Riots in Kazakhstan began on January 2 due to an increase in fuel prices – gas began to cost 120 tenge instead of 60 per liter (the price increased from 10 to 20 rubles). The President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, turned to partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help. The head of the Kyrgyz government, Akylbek Japarov, announced his readiness to provide support within the framework of the CSTO.