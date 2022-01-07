Kazakhstan, President Tokayev’s hard fist: “Shoot the demonstrators”. The order “to kill and without warning”

From the Kazakh president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, hard line against the demonstrators: he ordered the military to “shoot to kill and without warning” and promised to “destroy those who do not surrender”. In a speech to the nation, Tokayev also has excluding any negotiation (“What nonsense that one can think of negotiations with criminals and murderers”) and warned that “the counter-terrorism operation he continues “, even with a special team of men who will hunt down the” terrorists “, as he defines the activists who have animated the protests in recent days.

In a speech to the nation, Tokayev – who for two days has also led the National Security Council, after having ‘ousted’ Nursultan Nazarbayev, the undisputed ‘master’ of the country for three decades – reiterated that “foreign figures” have played a role. key in what is happening and took the opportunity to lash out at the Kazakh security services, which did not foresee the crisis.

Meanwhile, men and military vehicles continue to flow steadily from fly. It is no coincidence that Tokayev thanked the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir, “in a special way” Putin and the two also spoke by phone. I am 75 Russian planes who fly around the clock to bring troops and equipment in Kazakhstan, part of the peacekeeping contingent of CSTO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the military alliance that brings together six former Soviet republics, to which Tokayev asked for help on Wednesday.

Nine planes carrying the Russian para ‘landed this morning at the airport of Almaty where a few hours ago the authorities had regained full control of the airport. Shots were heard in Almaty this morning, but then the situation seems to have normalized. Russia has made it known that Russian military “immediately assumed the task of their missions”; and they also guarantee the security of the Russian consulate general in the city and other critical infrastructures.

The international mission in Kazakhstan will be commanded by the commander of the Russian airborne troops, Colonel General Andrei Serdiukov. According to Moscow, the planes also carry units from Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. Just today the Kirkizo Parliament approved the sending of the military, a vote that had been postponed by a day because it was unpopular and because there was no quorum in the ‘lower house’.

According to some deputies, intervention in the country’s internal affairs contradicts the spirit of the CSTO: according to article 4 of the organization, activated by Tokayev, the allies only intervene “in the event of aggression” that “threatens territorial integrity and the sovereignty of the Member State “. The spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, immediately replied, noting that “the war on international terrorism” responds perfectly to the mandate of the CSTO.

