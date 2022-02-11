Kazakhstan did not use foreign developments to block the Internet during the January riots, the entire process was organized on its own. This was announced to Izvestiya on the sidelines of the Valdai Conference by Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Syzdykov.

“No, foreign developments and specialists were not involved. Everything was done based on what was happening in the country. And the internet didn’t shut down completely. Firstly, we declared a state of emergency at the beginning of the situation, this is January 5th. And then the next day, on the 6th, the regime of the counter-terrorist operation was announced. And in this situation it was necessary to take emergency measures, including to ensure order. It is clear why this was done – so that the connection between the terrorists was broken, ”the politician explained.

He also clarified that other CSTO countries did not apply to the republic for experience in blocking the Internet.

Access to the World Wide Web in Kazakhstan was limited from 2 to 7 January. In the first capital and the epicenter of the unrest – the city of Alma-Ata – there was no stable Internet until January 11.

