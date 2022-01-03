The Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OSRM) this Monday welcomed 2022 on the stage of the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena with its traditional New Year’s Concert. Directed by its owner, Virginia Martínez, the group offered a program full of waltzes and polkas in which there was no shortage of works by Tchaikovsky, such as ‘The Nutcracker’ and ‘The Swan Lake’; J. Bramhs and the Strauss family.

The orchestra will once again celebrate the new year this Tuesday night, this time on the stage of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia, but without an audience due to the reduction in capacity due to the measures against Covid. The concert, included in the Fundación Cajamurcia Christmas program, will be broadcast live through Onda Regional de Murcia, and next Thursday it will be broadcast on the regional network 7TV in the morning.