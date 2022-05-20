Katy JaraOlinda Castañeda and Farruko are some artists who chose to follow the way of the Lord leaving aside the banal life and/or the luxuries they had when they were recognized by thousands of people. The religion It helped them to get out of internal conflicts and, today, many have become spokesmen for the faith.

In this note you will know who are the best known characters who moved away from the scandals to devote themselves fully to religion, as is the case with Hector “El father”, Almighty, El generalamong others.

Katy Jara

The singer revealed that this great change in her life was due to the fear she felt during the pandemic: “When we got sick with COVID-19 for the second time, there I decided to give my heart to Christ, but it was a surrender more than anything out of fear, because at that moment I felt that something could happen to my husband. I felt bad, very vulnerable,” she said in a Facebook broadcast.

For this reason, she released her first Christian song “My life changed”, being the person who composed the song with the aim of preaching the word of God and that more Christians know her testimony through music.

On his new YouTube channel, you can read the ad: “We are grateful to God for everything he has been doing with our lives. Don’t miss this first premiere, on my new YouTube channel. Katy Jara Christian Music, here I leave them.

Olinda Castaneda

She is another of the models that turned her life around. She was used to debauchery, parties and hosting; Likewise, she was constantly linked in controversial cases with other models from the entertainment medium and, when she announced this change, she surprised the Peruvian population.

“Being a Christian is not that you are going to be fine all the time. There will always be temptations, but one has to be prepared not to fall. Drinking, going to nightclubs, living a crazy life, not getting married and living together, all of these are sins in the eyes of God, “he said for Magaly Medina’s cameras.

Farruko

The Puerto Rican singer joined the list of reggaetoneros who preferred to follow God than continue composing songs with reference to drugs, sex, alcohol and parties.

On February 11 of this year, the Puerto Rican singer surprised all his fans when, in full concert, he apologized for the content of his songs; In addition, Farruko recognized God as the only source of salvation for him.

“I didn’t know the message that I was saying in my songs (…). I am not proud of that (…). God knows how many of his children I’ve hurt. And today I stand as a man to tell them to forgive me as a human being because love begins with forgiveness, “he added.

On the other hand, he also posted a photo with a long description on Instagram quoting some verses from the Bible. Finally, Farruko concluded this message stating that he only wants to preach love:

“God created us with a free will, each one is free to take the path that he thinks is right for his life. I am not religious or extremist or fanatic or the most Christian. I am a boy with many defects. Much less am I the one to tell them what to do with their lives. I am only a messenger who is going to shout to the world what nobody preaches these days: love.

12.2.2022 | Farruko’s publication expressing his love for God. Photo: Farruko/Instagram

Hector “The Father”

As you remember, in 2008, the singer announced his retirement from the music industry to become a pastor of the Christian church, after releasing the album “The Final Judgment”.

“I have an inexplicable peace. When I came to the way of the Lord, my whole life changed. Now I don’t have to buy happiness with a car, or with houses, now happiness is given to me by the Lord. (The jewels) went with Héctor ‘El father’ ”, he clarified in an interview with youtuber Jorge Bernal.

“Many reggaeton fans went to Madison Square Garden (New York), it was full. That night my whole family was with me, the place was full, we were the artists that people expected the most. However, on the 19th floor of the Pennsylvania Hotel, that man named Héctor ‘El father’ was thinking of taking his own life. That day I thought something was wrong, ”said the Puerto Rican, explaining the internal conflicts he had.

After 13 years away from speakers and microphones, Héctor “El father” returned, premiering a new album called “La hora cero”, in which he seeks to bring the word of God and increase the number of faithful to the Christian church.

“More than a concern, God was the one who moved me to make the album. They spent six years working on the album and it comes out at the perfect time”, he said in the song “La Verdad”.

Almighty

Alejandro Mosqueda also gave a total change to his life and to the musical style that distinguished him. The messages of his songs changed radically after he decided to get closer to God. Likewise, the Cuban artist starred in confrontations against Farruko and Bad Bunny after criticizing them for the music they create.

Almighty moved away from the stage to approach the path of faith. Photo: Instagram.

The general

The Panamanian singer made an entire generation dance with the songs “Muévelo”, “Tu pum pum” and “Rica y tight”, which caused a furor on radio stations and in nightclubs during the 1990s. However, in the year In 2004, Edgardo Franco announced his definitive retirement from the musical world, leaving everything to become a Jehovah’s Witness.

Finally, on several occasions the artist publicly apologized for the content of his musical pieces, despite being considered one of the forerunners of Latin reggaeton.

The general also apologized to the public for the lyrics in his songs. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Youtube.

Alisson Lozz

Mexican television launched her to stardom at such a young age. She was the protagonist of several youth soap operas and, after starring in “In the name of love”, Alisson Lozz abandoned her career as an actress to dedicate herself completely to her family life and to be a Jehovah’s Witness.