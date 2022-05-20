Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A minor injury and damage to two vehicles, left a crash as a result facing Emiliano Zapata Boulevard, on Domingo Rubí and Álvaro Obregón avenues in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The identity of the affected person was not disclosed, it is only reported that It resulted in some minor bruises that do not warrant transfer to a hospital.

Regarding the facts, it is mentioned that the drivers of a white Aveo car and an MP 300 van, also white, enabled for the transfer of glass, were moving on said boulevard, the car from west to east and the van vice versa. , when for unknown reasons, They collide head-on, remaining several meters from each other.

A couple were traveling by car and two employees in the van, who were unharmed.

People who noticed the accident immediately dialed 911 to request help, arriving moments later from Culiacán firefighters and soon after highway agents.

Paramedics arrived at the site and after assessing those affected, it was determined that it was not necessary to be taken to a hospital.

On the other hand, elements of firefighters sprinkled land next to the Aveo car before the fuel spill to avoid any other incident.