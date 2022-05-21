THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, May 21, 2022, 5:41 p.m.



The muleño Mohamed Katir started the season in a sensational way this Saturday, with a great second place in the 1,500 test of the Birmingham meeting of the Diamond League. It was a spectacular race that ended up being won by Kenyan Abel Kipsang, with a time of 3.35.15. The winner crossed the finish line with only five tenths of a margin over the athlete from Mula, who stopped the clock in 3:35.62, a record that qualifies him directly for the European Championships in Munich in August. Thus, Gabi Lorente’s pupil achieved the minimum for this championship in his first attempt.

Katir was very intelligent, who also beat Adel Mechaal in that exciting duel that they have lived for a long time and that promises strong emotions in this 2022. They fight to be the best Spanish long-distance runner and, for now, Katir gave the first blow this Saturday in Birmingham. Mechaal entered sixth with 3.35.93. The athlete based in Palamós ended up deflating a bit after a good first 1,000 meters.

Australian Oliver Hoare was third with a time of 3.35.76. The first six entered in 3.35 in a 1,500 with a stratospheric level, worthy of a World Championship final. Ignacio Fontes from Granada was tenth with his best record of the course (3.37.66).

Mariano, bad



Meanwhile, the one who did not have a good day in Birmingham was Fuentealamero Mariano García, who finished tenth in the 800 with a time of 1:48.77, in a race won by Canadian Marco Arop with a time of 1:45.41. The brand-new 800m indoor world champion was always at the bottom of the pack and his feelings in his first major test of the outdoor season were pretty bad.